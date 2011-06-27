Used 2001 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great little car most new cars still can't compete Scott , 12/22/2015 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned my TT Quattro coupe since 2006. Bought it used from a guy that was as meticulous with it as I am. The only issue was the timing belt. it let go and cost a good chunk to get the engine rebuilt (my fault for not changing it sooner)... better than new now. If you are looking for one, ask for receipts on repairs/upkeep! In the 9 years I've owned it... I've replaced or rebuilt: engine, fuel pump (very spendy there), drive lines, rotors and the water pump(this has plastic impellers from the factory - change out for metal impeller pump). Total about 6K in repairs... but waaay worth it. I know what issues it has had and what has been repaired... no new 'can of worms' in some other used luxury sports car! It is at 124K miles now and should last me another 145K easy! Close to 30 mpg on the highway, 24-26 in the city (depending on my driving tendencies). I still get people staring and asking about it. I have the Black/black quattro. People are blown away when i tell them it is a 2001! 14 years old and still looks better and drives better than most cookie cutter 'sports cars' put out these days. Not to mention the gas mileage is equal to or better than most 2015 models! Tis a great date night car with the wife. She still gets all giddy when i 'let' her drive it! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thoroughly Fantastic nikokeys , 04/05/2016 180hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I've read reviews that speak of all the problems, so let me get my gripes out of the way first: -The interior ergonomics are weird. I'm constantly adjusting my seat to get comfortable, and something as minor as a different set of shoes will throw off my entire driving position. -The electronic components do, as said, degrade. But as long as they don't fail, it's more of an irritation than a problem. No, I can't see all of the pixels on my trip computer and no, I don't care. -The timing belt issue is real. Pay attention to it, or you're a fool otherwise. But really, this boils down to simple, diligent maintenance. I bought mine at an auction house for around $8k in 2013. It was cheaper to insure than the Subaru I'd been looking at, and did better in almost every category except passenger and storage space, which I didn't really care about. The previous owner had maintained it meticulously - he just didn't do a good job paying for it. When I got it, the ABS control module was out, so I had no ABS and no traction control system. I have never bothered to fix this problem. It's better with standard brakes, human judgment and a fantastic set of tires. Up in Montana where I am, we have janky roads and freakish weather. This car handles great in all weather conditions: running Nokian winter tires (no studs) in winter - excellent traction on snow and ice and Hankook tires in summer getting over 40mpg. The steering is so excellent and responsive it's almost hard to cope with when I step into it from my truck (which has 90's GM steering). The clutch is very forgiving, if a bit stiff, and I don't think it's very easy to stall, either. Sound system is bang on. This is an amazing car for a driver with the right mindset. I don't think I'd pay the price for it new, but as a pre-owned vehicle, I've never been happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun while it lasted ninjapuppy , 07/23/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had my 2001 225 quattro for a little over 4 years and it was a fun, sporty car used as a daily driver (New England weather was no problem for it with some snow tires). However things started to go wrong around 60k and it was in and out of the shop for one thing or another during my last year of ownership. Small problems like faulty sensors and door locks not working to control arms breaking and some engine problems. Finally got rid of it when, at only 68k, the timing belt snapped and the top end was destroyed. I did buy it second hand with 23k on it so that could have played a huge roll since I have no idea how the previous owner treated it. Overall, good car, just have to take care of it.

Disappointing & Unreliable msjoanne , 01/05/2009 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought my TT certified/pre-owned. Enjoyed the car for almost a year and then the saga began. Towed to the dealership at least 3 times ($200 a pop), had to take it in for oil and coolant leaks twice, had to flush cooling system 3 times, overheating issues, mass flow air sensor broke, immobilizer for keyless remote needed to be reprogrammed, ac stopped working, fan broke, speed sensor broke 1 mile after leaving service. These weren't even general maintenance!! Can't believe I had to waste so much time and energy for this car.