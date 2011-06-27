  1. Home
2022 Audi TT RS Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 TT RS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/420.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Horsepower394 hp
Torque354 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves20
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
RS Design Selection Interior - Red +$1,450
RS Design Selection Interior - Blue +$1,450
In-Car Entertainment
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
680 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Audi Badges and Rings +$300
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Length165.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors77.4 in.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turbo Blue
  • Nardo Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Kyalami Green
  • Pulse Orange
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Black Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
