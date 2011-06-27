2019 Audi TT RS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Joesph , 01/10/2020 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Super hard to find and rare. You can get them in almost any color from Audi via exclusive colors. 5 cylinder all wheel drive is great for daily driving in all weather and small foot print makes urban parking a breeze. I’m 6ft and have plenty of legroom. Previous post is incorrect, they are still being made and you can get one for the next couple of years. This is, however, the last generation for the TT.