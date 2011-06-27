2022 Audi SQ7 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.5/472.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|500 hp
|Torque
|568 lb-ft
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,301 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Towing Package
|+$750
|Executive Package
|+$2,400
|Black Optic Package
|+$1,300
|In-Car Entertainment
|19 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$350
|Interior Protection Package
|+$225
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$180
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Audi S Beam
|+$475
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|21" Summer Performance Tires
|yes
|Paint Protection
|+$185
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$500
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Audi Black Rings and Badges Kit
|+$350
|Privacy Trunk Cover
|+$350
|Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag
|+$465
|Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps
|+$845
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,291 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,945 lbs.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|Length
|199.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|69.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,301 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.6 in.
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R21 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Audi SQ7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 1999
- Used Ford EcoSport
- Used MINI Clubman 2018
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 1996
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2009
- Used Jaguar E-PACE 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2001
- Used FIAT 500X
- Used Toyota Camry Solara 1999
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- MINI Convertible 2022
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2021
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota RAV4 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- Audi Q5 2022
- 2022 Audi Q7
- 2022 A3
- 2022 Audi A6
- 2021 Audi A6
- 2022 e-tron
- 2022 R8
- 2021 Q7
- 2022 Q8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2022 Honda Accord
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Chrysler 300
- Mazda 6 2021
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2021 AMG GT
- Nissan Altima 2022
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Toyota Sienna News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
Other models
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Converse, TX
- Used Buick Encore in Mission, KS
- Used Mclaren 570S in Hacienda Heights, CA
- Used Lincoln MKX in Augusta, ME
- Used Jeep Renegade in Bartlett, IL
- Used Lexus LS-460 in Radcliff, KY
- Used Audi A4 in Newark, DE
- Used Ford Taurus in Crawfordsville, IN
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Palatka, FL
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Carmel, NY
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Avenel, NJ
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt in Libertyville, IL
- Used Chrysler 200 in Madison, AL
- Used Toyota Rav4 in Shelbyville, IN
- Used Ford Explorer in Arlington, MA
- Used Nissan GT-R in Rutherford, NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport in West Sacramento, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Bronxville, NY
- Used BMW 3-Series in Lady Lake, FL
- Used Cadillac XT5 in Southlake, TX
- Used Ferrari F12-Berlinetta in Deer Park, NY
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Irwin, PA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hicksville, NY
- Used Audi A7 in Emmaus, PA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Shrewsbury, MA
- Used Kia Sportage in Galveston, TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Lewes, DE
- Used Subaru Crosstrek in Somerset, NJ
- Used Nissan Frontier in Palm Harbor, FL
- Used Nissan Kicks in Mattapan, MA