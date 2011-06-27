  1. Home
2021 Audi SQ7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 SQ7
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$85,000
Save as much as $7,569
Select your model:

All in one!!!

Raj Goel, 12/05/2020
Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

After owning 2nd gen loaded Q7, couldn’t be possible to top it, but this has topped it in every single area. 3rd option when needed otherwise similar as SQ8, so more practical, hence in my mind truer SUV and half the price of Urus with same engine and probably more options.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
