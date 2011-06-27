2021 Audi SQ7 Consumer Reviews
All in one!!!
Raj Goel, 12/05/2020
Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
After owning 2nd gen loaded Q7, couldn’t be possible to top it, but this has topped it in every single area. 3rd option when needed otherwise similar as SQ8, so more practical, hence in my mind truer SUV and half the price of Urus with same engine and probably more options.
