  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi SQ5
  4. 2020 Audi SQ5
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2020 SQ5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,150
See SQ5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1370 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Winter Wheel and Tire Packageyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
S Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,150
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Audi Cargo Boxyes
First Aid Kityes
Panoramic Sunroof Deleteyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Privacy Trunk Cover - Blackyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,150
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lockyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V-Design Wheelsyes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Quantum Gray
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Azores Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa w/Anthracite Diamond Stitch, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray Fine Nappa w/Granite Gray Diamond Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa w/Rock Gray Diamond Stitch, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Rotor Gray, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black Milano, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See SQ5 Inventory

Related 2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars