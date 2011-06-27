2020 Audi SQ5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
SQ5 SUV
Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,808*
Total Cash Price
$61,075
Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,322*
Total Cash Price
$59,877
Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,821*
Total Cash Price
$82,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 SQ5 SUV Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,524
|Maintenance
|$452
|$614
|$870
|$2,798
|$2,214
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,423
|$2,186
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,549
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,737
|Financing
|$3,284
|$2,642
|$1,955
|$1,223
|$443
|$9,547
|Depreciation
|$10,865
|$7,144
|$5,838
|$6,543
|$5,720
|$36,111
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,315
|$13,711
|$12,079
|$15,509
|$14,194
|$75,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 SQ5 SUV Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$443
|$602
|$853
|$2,743
|$2,171
|$6,812
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,395
|$2,143
|$3,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,683
|Financing
|$3,220
|$2,590
|$1,917
|$1,199
|$434
|$9,360
|Depreciation
|$10,652
|$7,004
|$5,724
|$6,415
|$5,608
|$35,403
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,917
|$13,442
|$11,842
|$15,205
|$13,916
|$74,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 SQ5 SUV Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,432
|$1,482
|$1,534
|$1,588
|$7,420
|Maintenance
|$607
|$825
|$1,169
|$3,758
|$2,974
|$9,332
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,911
|$2,936
|$4,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,424
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,676
|Financing
|$4,411
|$3,548
|$2,626
|$1,643
|$595
|$12,823
|Depreciation
|$14,593
|$9,595
|$7,842
|$8,789
|$7,683
|$48,502
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,286
|$18,416
|$16,224
|$20,831
|$19,065
|$101,821
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi SQ5 in Virginia is:not available
