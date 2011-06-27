2019 Audi SQ5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
SQ5 SUV
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,040*
Total Cash Price
$59,581
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,569*
Total Cash Price
$58,413
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,790*
Total Cash Price
$80,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SQ5 SUV 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,524
|Maintenance
|$452
|$614
|$870
|$2,798
|$2,214
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,423
|$2,186
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,429
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,616
|Financing
|$3,204
|$2,578
|$1,907
|$1,193
|$431
|$9,314
|Depreciation
|$10,152
|$7,384
|$6,033
|$6,764
|$5,909
|$36,242
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,298
|$13,781
|$12,117
|$15,588
|$14,257
|$75,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SQ5 SUV 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$443
|$602
|$853
|$2,743
|$2,171
|$6,812
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,395
|$2,143
|$3,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,381
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,565
|Financing
|$3,141
|$2,527
|$1,870
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,131
|Depreciation
|$9,953
|$7,239
|$5,915
|$6,631
|$5,793
|$35,531
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,920
|$13,511
|$11,879
|$15,282
|$13,977
|$73,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 SQ5 SUV 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,432
|$1,482
|$1,534
|$1,588
|$7,420
|Maintenance
|$607
|$825
|$1,169
|$3,758
|$2,974
|$9,332
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,911
|$2,936
|$4,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,262
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,514
|Financing
|$4,303
|$3,462
|$2,562
|$1,603
|$580
|$12,509
|Depreciation
|$13,636
|$9,917
|$8,104
|$9,084
|$7,936
|$48,677
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,920
|$18,510
|$16,274
|$20,936
|$19,148
|$100,790
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 SQ5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi SQ5 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
