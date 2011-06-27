2019 Audi SQ5 Consumer Reviews

NHHawk6 , 06/22/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. If you are pressed for time, then wait; if something else is on your mind, then reschedule your test drive. You will want to immerse yourself in this; you owe it to yourself. There is simply an awful lot to process, here. At first glance, it's a bit unsettling. The SQ5 is an unbelievably pretty vehicle. My first walk-around took 25 minutes. As I approached, the profile is low-slung, via an electronically-controlled air suspension atop beautiful Pirelli-clad 21" wheels. Mythos black metallic paint, bright red brake calipers, and aluminum cross bars project a somewhat "formal" image of an otherwise athletic stance. I just stood and stared. This is one sexy car. Walking around to the front, the good looks become instantly married to an aggressive nose, and there is an unmistakable desire to pop the hood. The engine compartment is impressive; it's simple and clean. The 3.0L V6 fills the space, and almost seems to ask that you close the hood and just get inside, already! Continuing on to observe the Audi from the rear, you cannot help but be impressed. From the D-pillar aft, the SQ5 is simply perfect. Wide, low, and beautifully finished, which is great because this is the view most will see, as you ease past most, on any road you travel. The real show starts now, however, when you slip inside the most intoxicating interior in this, or really any, segment. The 2019 Audi SQ5 cockpit is decadent. The beauty and support of the quilted Nappa leather seats are unsurpassed. The Audi virtual cockpit, a Google Earth photorealistic navigation system, with customizable displays, is a absolute show-stopper! It is beautiful, intuitive, and a pure joy to use! The MMI-plus computer controls everything, via a central dial or an awesome touchpad with handwriting recognition. All information is displayed on a beautiful 7" screen centrally mounted on the dash. However, once you start the engine, and begin your test drive, the deal is all but done. This is a smooth and powerful sportscar in an SUVs skin. I have never driven an SUV, large or small, that was anything like this. It is not just fast; it is poised and confident at every turn, in every turn. It stops on a dime. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is crystal clear, and screams: "turn me up"! The car is dripping with technology, and everything just works! Allow yourself time to "experience" a proper introduction to the 2019 Audi SQ5. You owe it to yourself!