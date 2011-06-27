Used 2018 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Best luxury SUV w/ perfect comfort/sport balance Al , 10/25/2017 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful Very happy with choosing the 2018 Audi SQ5 prestige. Before buying, I compared it to the new F -Pace S, XC60 T8, 43 AMG, and upcoming redesigned X3 M40i. With Audi SQ5's standard adaptive dampers, you get the best comfort, but also great sportiness when desired. The volvo is for my taste too soft and floaty, while the others are too harsh for a daily driver even with adaptive dampers. Even when driving back-to-back the Lexus RX and the SQ5 on my backroads, I found the SQ5 quieter and soaking up bumps much better than the Lexus RX while being faster at the same time. The virtual cockpit and the modern entertainment system are truly the best and most updated in their class, ahead of other competitors. Having google maps in a 12.3" screen in front of you w/ live traffic info is unbeatable. The XC 60 T8 comes close, but its infotainment system is rather laggy and ergonomics are not well though-out as everything, incl. heater, are adjusted w/ the main screen. So if that main screen does not boot up quickly or correctly you are basically left in the dark not being able to adjust anything. As confirmed by the recent reliability survey from consumer-reports, Audis are very reliable particularly compared to other luxury brands. Volvo and Jag are the bottom brands in this respect. All in all, it is the best grocery getter I have owned that pertains a dual-personality of keeping the rest of the family comfortable driving from A to B, but yet having the option of embracing windy and twisty roads with speed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEST ALL AROUND PURPOSE CROSSOVER SUV ARLE , 07/12/2018 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I have never seen or driven a car like this before. I've owned BMW 3, 5, and 7 series, Porsche 911, and Mercedes SL 55 and a Honda Pilot. The SQ5 is a combination of all of them. Its rides very comfortably, very stable, and quiet, sporty and with a lot of power and torque. Its a get up and go car, great to drive anywhere in the city or country. I love the quality and the very advanced technology I feel like I'm in a spaceship. I've tested the Volvo XC90, it had a very bouncy air suspension and I didn't quite trust their NAV system. I also test drove the RX 350, but again the ride was not as smooth and it just didn't absorb the bumps well, plus it was quite boring to drive. I've never test drove an Audi before until my wife wanted to look at the Audi Q7. After we bought the Q7, I just fell in love with it and had to have one just like it. The SQ5 is a combination of sports car and comfortable SUV, very adaptable to all my different driving needs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SQ5 Was the Winner (Against Macan S & GLC 43 AMG Kevin , 01/20/2019 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife and I needed an SUV and my BMW was looking at maintenance bills >60% of the value of the car and was well past warranty. I built a detailed spreadsheet that incorporated different weightings based on what we both liked across several vehicles we drove. We looked at Lexus and other brands as well, but they didn't meet the mission as we ran through our objectives and desires. The categories were the following: price, safety rating, estimated reliability, performance, fun factor, road trip comfort, technology/audio, road noise, storage / capacity, and fuel efficiency. It ultimately came down to the SQ5 and the Macan S, with the SQ5 being the most practical in the class in our view. The SQ5 with the sport air suspension allows the car to turn into a spirited driving machine, but also allows the comfort for a long road trip without feeling every bump which set it apart from the Macan in that class. Inversely, the Macan might be the best cornering SUV or 4 door vehicle I've driven... the builders clearly thought out the suspension as though they were thinking about a 911. The other category which the SQ5 truly stood out was the MMI technology package that was significantly more intuitive, user friendly, sharp displays, and just all around better than the Porsche or Mercedes. While the Porsche and Mercedes both 0-60 slightly faster than the Audi, in reality... how often is that really the deciding factor? Part of our mission included trips to CO, which we recently completed in the SQ5 and despite having sport tires, with the quattro system and rear limited slip dif, it tackled 4-5" of snow/ice transitioning N. Texas/ N. Mex like a champ while other Tahoe's were spinning out and not making the same progress... We are thrilled with our SQ5 so far - and no mx issues of yet to report. Separate from this review, both my wife and I were really trying and or expecting to like the GLC 43 AMG much more than we did... it was wholly underwhelming in all other categories with exception to performance. The 9-speed transmission in the GLC 43 AMG feels like a spastic middle-school aged boy whos had a few too many Mtn Dews for my liking as it always was trying to figure out what to do next. The PDK is a dream in the Porsche, however the Audi has an honest transmission that delights when pressed hard in Dynamic mode, but also isn't "begging" to go fast when you're looking for a more relaxed drive and perhaps on bluetooth. The Audi and Porsche both had great overall interiors and creature comforts, with the Audi being a small but noticeably more comfortable cabin with 4 people inside compared to the Porsche. Despite being on the same chassis, the Porsche's engine/transmission areas take space away from the cabin that the Audi didn't sacrifice. The Mercedes in the front was fine, had great interior lines/design... but my wife and I were very turned off by the back seat feeling like it was a literal after thought that would be dissapointing even for a non-lux midsize crossover let alone wear the badge of MB! Long story short - we are thrilled with our SQ5 and it surprised us because when we started we both thought it'd be a Porsche or Mercedes, but in the end... we were surprised by the complete package the Audi has assembled (and candidly... we are liking the subtlety of the Audi brand compared to the sometimes certain driver stereotypes of the other brands tested). Happy driving! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exceptionally balanced vehicle Aspen SQ5 , 07/16/2017 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 64 of 69 people found this review helpful Ive owned alot of cars since the late 70's, mostly BMW and Porsche. Ive owned 5 M3's, 2 M5's, 4 911's and more recently X5's, a Cayenne and even an X3M. Then I bought a 2012 Audi A8L and fell in love with the brand. Bought wife an Audi allroad and wanted something a little sportier. Wen to the dealer intending to look at the S4/S6/7 line and was considering the S5 sportback. All of the aforementioned is only for context. Im an older guy who appreciates performance and yet I have a perspective of how much performance a person can actually use on the street. I also enjoy a modicum of practicality and so many new cars today offer both that could only be dreamed of 10 or 15 years ago. The SQ5 is without a doubt the best balance of both comfort and performance I have encountered to date in an easy to live with package. Simply amazing the choices we consumers enjoy today. I considered a Macan but the usual Porsche buying experience is a turnoff. Additionally, my local Audi dealer was terrific to deal with and frankly, the SQ5 technology embarrases the Macan as well as the driving dynamics of the 2018 SQ5 feel far superior to the older platform that underpins the Macan. You can't go wrong with the SQ5 and be sure to get the virtual cockpit option. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse