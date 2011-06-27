  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 SQ5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Packageyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
S Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Panoramic Sunroof Deleteyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Privacy Trunk Cover - Blackyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Leather Care Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lockyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Beam - quattroyes
21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke V-Design Wheelsyes
Paint ProtectionFront bumper
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Azores Green Metallic
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rotor Gray, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black Diamond Stitch Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray Diamond Stitch Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
