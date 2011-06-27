  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi SQ5
  4. Used 2016 Audi SQ5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 SQ5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,800
See SQ5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Torque346 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Prestigeyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
High Gloss Black Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,800
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Black Interior w/Jet Gray Diamond Stitchingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Bar Bagyes
21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke Star-Design Wheelsyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Tow Hitch w/Audi Side Assistyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
20" Audi Sport 5-V-Spoke Design Titanium Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown Milano, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Lunar Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver/Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Magma Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Jet Gray Diamond Stitch, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See SQ5 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles