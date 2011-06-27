Used 2014 Audi SQ5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
SQ5 SUV
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,485*
Total Cash Price
$25,532
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,655*
Total Cash Price
$26,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 SQ5 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$4,933
|Maintenance
|$1,223
|$1,104
|$2,674
|$682
|$2,616
|$8,299
|Repairs
|$2,053
|$2,194
|$2,364
|$2,545
|$2,736
|$11,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,380
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,104
|$818
|$511
|$185
|$3,991
|Depreciation
|$6,251
|$2,938
|$2,584
|$2,291
|$2,056
|$16,120
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,410
|$10,610
|$11,807
|$9,495
|$11,163
|$58,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 SQ5 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,006
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$5,032
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$1,126
|$2,727
|$696
|$2,668
|$8,465
|Repairs
|$2,094
|$2,238
|$2,411
|$2,596
|$2,791
|$12,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,126
|$834
|$521
|$189
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$6,376
|$2,997
|$2,636
|$2,337
|$2,097
|$16,442
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,718
|$10,822
|$12,043
|$9,685
|$11,386
|$59,655
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi SQ5 in Virginia is:not available
