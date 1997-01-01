Skip to main content
2023 Audi SQ5 Sportback Specs & Features

More about the 2023 SQ5 Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG19/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)351.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower349 hp
Torque369 lb-ft
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,146 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.6 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.5 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheelbase111.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity51.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Curb weight4,321 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,400 lbs.
Maximum payload1,146 lbs.
Gross weight5,743 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa w/Granite Gray Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa w/Rock Gray Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray Fine Nappa w/Anthracite Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rotor Gray w/Anthracite Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Leather/sueded microfiberyes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
19 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Dynamic Steering +$1,150
Packages
Premium Plus +$0
S Sport Package +$3,000
21" Black Optic Wheel Package +$1,000
Navigation Package +$1,500
Warm Weather Package +$600
Black Optic Package +$600
Safety & Security Options
Rear Side Thoracic Airbags +$350
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Box +$85
Privacy Trunk Cover +$285
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$330
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$215
Fine Nappa Leather Seats w/Diamond Stitching +$1,000
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$170
Exterior Options
Audi S-Beam +$275
21" 5-Arm Polygon Design Wheels +$1,000
Trailer Hitch +$925
20" All-Season Tires +$0
Paint Protection +$185
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$115
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$350
