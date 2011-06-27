  1. Home
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 SQ5 Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower349 hp
Torque369 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,146 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Navigation Package +$1,500
Premium Plusyes
Warm Weather Package +$600
S Sport Package +$3,000
Black Optic Package +$600
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$210
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound +$950
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Privacy Trunk Cover +$275
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$165
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$320
Fine Nappa Leather Seats w/Diamond Stitching +$1,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection +$185
21" Black Optic Wheel Package +$1,000
21" 5-Arm Polygon Design Wheels +$1,000
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$350
20" All-Season Tiresyes
Trailer Hitch +$925
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Audi S-Beam +$275
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,322 lbs.
Gross weight5,743 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,146 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,400 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.5 in.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Quantum Gray
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Rotor Gray Fine Nappa w/Anthracite Diamond Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa w/Rock Gray Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Rotor Gray w/Anthracite Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa w/Red Diamond Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
