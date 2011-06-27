  1. Home
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback

Prestige

Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Retail Order Bonus for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may receive bonus toward the purchase, finance, or lease of an eligible vehicle that is in status 10 - Factory Approved or Status 15 - Factory/In Production.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/01/2022
    End
    05/02/2022

    3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    In response to the telecommunication industries decision to sunset its 3G networks in the beginning half of 2022, Audi of America is offering owners or lessees with a vehicle utilizing 3G for Audi Connect services, an incentive to either: purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle, or purchase a CPO Audi vehicle.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/01/2022
    End
    05/02/2022

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/02/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.49%7502/01/202202/28/2022
    1.99%6002/01/202202/28/2022
    2.49%6602/01/202202/28/2022
    1.99%3602/01/202202/28/2022
    1.99%4802/01/202202/28/2022
    2.99%7202/01/202202/28/2022

    Standard APR

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    4.67%7302/01/202202/28/2022
    4.17%6702/01/202202/28/2022
    3.67%6602/01/202202/28/2022
    3.67%6102/01/202202/28/2022
    3.17%1202/01/202202/28/2022
    4.17%7202/01/202202/28/2022
    3.17%6002/01/202202/28/2022
    4.67%7502/01/202202/28/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

