2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PrestigePrestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $500 Retail Order Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 05/02/2022
- $500 3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 05/02/2022
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/02/2023
Retail Order Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may receive bonus toward the purchase, finance, or lease of an eligible vehicle that is in status 10 - Factory Approved or Status 15 - Factory/In Production.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 05/02/2022
3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
In response to the telecommunication industries decision to sunset its 3G networks in the beginning half of 2022, Audi of America is offering owners or lessees with a vehicle utilizing 3G for Audi Connect services, an incentive to either: purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle, or purchase a CPO Audi vehicle.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 05/02/2022
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/02/2023
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 02/28/2022
- Standard APR - Expires 02/28/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.49% 75 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 1.99% 60 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 2.49% 66 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 1.99% 36 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 1.99% 48 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 2.99% 72 02/01/2022 02/28/2022
Standard APR
Special APR Month term Start End 4.67% 73 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.17% 67 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.67% 66 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.67% 61 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.17% 12 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.17% 72 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 3.17% 60 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.67% 75 02/01/2022 02/28/2022
