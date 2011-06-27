  1. Home
Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
See S8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Torque398 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
350 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length199.3 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Silver/Light Gray, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Silver/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
265/35R20 99Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
