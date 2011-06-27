  1. Home
Used 2002 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews

Stealth and style

Pugboy, 02/11/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fast, handsome, unobtrusive, the S8 gets my vote for any long-distance car trip. Seats and legroom are excellent. Acceleration from 65 to 85 (or from 85 to 105 -- but I wouldn't know) is tremendous. The price you pay is poor gas mileage. We love the interior layout and materials. Light on its feet for a large car. Grippy tires, stiff suspension. Excellent sound system. Huge trunk.

S8 Smokin'

drp, 01/14/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

As a former BMW M5 and 7-Series owner I have to say that the Audi S8 tops them both. The S8 delivers the comfort of the 7-Series with the all-out performance of the M5 (but without the cramped cabin). The ride is stff but not harsh and the lightness of the aluminum body and suspension makes it feel like a much smaller car than it is. Nimble like a sports car, yet with plenty of leg room and a humongous trunk, the S8 gets my vote for the best high-end sports sedan of all time.

Amazing

drb 968, 08/12/2010
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this with 49,000 miles a few months ago. What an amazing, comfortable car. It handles nearly as well as my Porsche 968 cab, but is so much more comfortable & quiet! Bose Stereo/Nav is rubbish and will be replaced in the next few weeks. If the chance to look at one comes your way, make the effort.

fast luxary

TacomaGuy, 04/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is one fast full size huge luxary car

S8 Evaluation Review

Leo Popkie, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This S8 has incredibly smooth acceleration from the 4.2 liter V8 that is normally aspirated. No turbo or supercharger jerk. Handling/its very responsive for its large size with the Brembo brakes more than ample. All in all, a great vehicle for open road driving!

