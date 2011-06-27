Used 2002 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews
Stealth and style
Fast, handsome, unobtrusive, the S8 gets my vote for any long-distance car trip. Seats and legroom are excellent. Acceleration from 65 to 85 (or from 85 to 105 -- but I wouldn't know) is tremendous. The price you pay is poor gas mileage. We love the interior layout and materials. Light on its feet for a large car. Grippy tires, stiff suspension. Excellent sound system. Huge trunk.
S8 Smokin'
As a former BMW M5 and 7-Series owner I have to say that the Audi S8 tops them both. The S8 delivers the comfort of the 7-Series with the all-out performance of the M5 (but without the cramped cabin). The ride is stff but not harsh and the lightness of the aluminum body and suspension makes it feel like a much smaller car than it is. Nimble like a sports car, yet with plenty of leg room and a humongous trunk, the S8 gets my vote for the best high-end sports sedan of all time.
Amazing
I purchased this with 49,000 miles a few months ago. What an amazing, comfortable car. It handles nearly as well as my Porsche 968 cab, but is so much more comfortable & quiet! Bose Stereo/Nav is rubbish and will be replaced in the next few weeks. If the chance to look at one comes your way, make the effort.
fast luxary
this is one fast full size huge luxary car
S8 Evaluation Review
This S8 has incredibly smooth acceleration from the 4.2 liter V8 that is normally aspirated. No turbo or supercharger jerk. Handling/its very responsive for its large size with the Brembo brakes more than ample. All in all, a great vehicle for open road driving!
