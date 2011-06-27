Used 2001 Audi S8 quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|308.1/474.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Torque
|317 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.2 ft.
|Valves
|40
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|wipers headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereo
|yes
|Multi-CD located in cargo area
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|heated driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|37.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|heated
|yes
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Length
|198.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4068 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|Wheel base
|113.4 in.
|Width
|79.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|245/45R Z tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,500
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
