  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S6
  4. 2020 Audi S6
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2020 S6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,900
See S6 Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/540.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Base engine size2.9 l
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
S6 Executive Packageyes
S Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Audi Guard Cargo Mat "S6" Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,900
21" 5 Twin-Spoke V Design Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint Protectionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight4486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Exterior Colors
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Avalon Green Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Rotor Gray, leather
  • Arras Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S6 Inventory

Related 2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars