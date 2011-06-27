Used 2008 Audi S6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/400.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|435 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|40
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|diversity antenna
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Front track
|62.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4486 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5666 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|193.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Height
|57.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.1 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|265/35R19 97Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the S6
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,350
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
