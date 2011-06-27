Used 2007 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

Most impressive vehicle I have driven Brian K , 12/11/2006 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased the S6 in Nov and soon found out I had much more car on my hands than I had expected. Finesse doesn't describe this car's ability to accelerate, brake, manuever or perform. Handles everything with ease. The best part is that aside from the 19" wheels and the dimuitive V10 and S6 badges, this vehicle looks like a nice A6. Pass someone and their eyes and ears are opened by the rumbling of the 5.2 liter powerplant. This is a rocketship! Report Abuse

My S6 review Marc Anderson , 11/14/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been fantastic over the past 2 years! The only faults are that it is heavy car, and isn't as nimble as my 3 series BMW. However, the front seats are amazingly comfortable, the interior is top notch, and the power and torque are monstrous but precise...fantastic engine growl and acceleration. No denying that a V10 is truly addictive. Gas mileage in non-sport mode is quite good...around low 20's mpg. The only issues I had have been electrical...automatic headlights didn't function correctly after a few months and had to be completely replaced (under warranty). Also, I have gone through several sets of tires prematurely...you have to keep an eye out for uneven wear due to weight.

Love my S6 JRM , 07/04/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Compared to Jag, BMW M5, MB E63, Audi seemed to have the best value for performance and interior quality. Ride a little firmer than my CTS-V, but it's not punishing. MPG average on the city/highway was 19, not bad for such a large car. Trunk is huge, seats are wonderful. The nav, radio, satellite, bluetooth phone controls are easy to learn. It is as fast as my CTS-V was, but much more sophisticated. Don't see any S6s on the road, which is nice. Haven't found any negatives yet. Good choice if you're looking for a quick, comfortable, roomy four door sedan. And it was a lot less $ than the benz and bimmer.

S6 Rules Tuck , 04/09/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I smile as the starter whirrs and the engine lights up! This is a REAL sports sedan. Drives totally different from my 2006 A6: engine, suspension, steering, brakes, handling. Worth each dollar!