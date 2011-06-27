  1. Home
Used 1995 Audi S6 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cerise Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Laser Red
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Perleffekt
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
