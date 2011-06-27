Used 1995 Audi S6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Sports Sedan 20 Valve Audi S6 Ronald F Farina , 03/16/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my fourth 20 valve s car over a 9 year period and by far the best of the bunch. It is a 95 1/2 or essentially the 96 they never imported. It's performance is stunning, and its reliablility and build quality are unmatched. After over 10 years this pearl white/ecru S6 looks new inside and out. It's too bad they stopped building the 20 valve cars. The newer V6 is apparently a higher maintenance vehicle, and the V8s lost the soul of where they came from...the 2.2 liter world rallye champion 20 valve Sport Quattro. Report Abuse

166,000 and still kicking butt! bigdaddyaudi , 07/04/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1995 S6 is still a blast to drive. A daily driver here in the mid-west, its my all season German uber car! Snow is no problem and on-ramps are a feast of power. People think it is a mid 2000 era car, the green paint still looks awesome. Only major repair was a A/C condenser, because of a mouse nest! So, all you folks under 166,000 be it rest assured, you have many miles left in your girl. I have been the 2nd owner since 2000, and oil changes of Mobil 1 every 3000 and a bath each weekend, and a check up every year to a Audi master mechanic are the cats meow. Still has original clutch.Drivers seat is wearing a little, but I am 6'6' 340lbs, so it is what it is. Report Abuse

It just keeps going Dave O'Neil , 05/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is incredible. 161000 and runs like new! Report Abuse

Incredible at 14 years old! MNS6 , 12/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful At 14 years old and 86,000 miles young, my newly purchased S6 still feels and looks new. The engineering and fit and finish of materials are all top notch. Parts are still readily available for this car. Additionally, there is a vast amount of online knowledge from owners and fans of these original S4 and S6 cars. This car is truly a diver's car. It only comes in a manual transmission and the 5 cylinder inline turbo engine is smile-inducing. Hit the gas, listen to the turbo spool and say hello to 80mph at the top of 3rd gear. The S6 effortlessly pours on speed while feeling planted and composed. Every time I drive my S6 it puts a smile on my face. This car is exceptional! Report Abuse