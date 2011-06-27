Skip to main content
2022 Audi S5 Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/459.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower349 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity882 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Carbon Fiber Spoiler and Mirror Caps +$1,595
Convenience Package +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$205
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$325
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$165
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Spoiler +$995
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge +$185
19" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi "S" Beam +$275
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,847 lbs.
Gross weight4,905 lbs.
Height54.0 in.
Length184.9 in.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.7 in.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Quantum Gray
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rotor Gray Diamond Stitch, leather/alcantara
  • Black Diamond Stitch, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
