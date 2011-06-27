2022 Audi S5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PremiumPremium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/02/2023
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/02/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.99% 36 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 1.99% 48 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 3.49% 75 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.49% 66 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.99% 72 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 1.99% 60 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
