2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro Features & Specs

Overview
$68,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1370 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Prestigeyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
S Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
20 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Black Front and Rear Floor Mats "S5 Logo"yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
18" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
19" 5 Double-Arm Design Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
20" 5 V-Spoke Star Design Matte Titanium Finish Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Measurements
Length184.9 in.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Quantum Gray
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Black Hoxton, premium leather
  • Magma Red Diamond Stitch Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Diamond Stitch Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray Diamond Stitch Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

