2020 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Hatchback
Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,246*
Total Cash Price
$62,258
Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,898*
Total Cash Price
$70,352
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,246*
Total Cash Price
$62,258
S5 Convertible
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,731*
Total Cash Price
$63,503
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,717*
Total Cash Price
$85,293
Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,687*
Total Cash Price
$87,784
S5 Coupe
Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,459*
Total Cash Price
$85,916
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,216*
Total Cash Price
$64,748
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,657*
Total Cash Price
$90,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Hatchback Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$6,462
|Maintenance
|$443
|$661
|$853
|$2,730
|$2,033
|$6,720
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,550
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,714
|Financing
|$3,348
|$2,693
|$1,993
|$1,247
|$451
|$9,732
|Depreciation
|$11,511
|$6,936
|$5,665
|$6,350
|$5,548
|$36,010
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,876
|$13,452
|$11,773
|$14,855
|$13,290
|$74,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Hatchback Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,409
|$1,459
|$1,510
|$1,563
|$7,302
|Maintenance
|$501
|$747
|$964
|$3,085
|$2,297
|$7,594
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,314
|$2,019
|$3,333
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,881
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,067
|Financing
|$3,783
|$3,043
|$2,252
|$1,409
|$510
|$10,997
|Depreciation
|$13,007
|$7,838
|$6,401
|$7,175
|$6,269
|$40,691
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,590
|$15,201
|$13,303
|$16,786
|$15,018
|$83,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Hatchback Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,291
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$6,462
|Maintenance
|$443
|$661
|$853
|$2,730
|$2,033
|$6,720
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,550
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,714
|Financing
|$3,348
|$2,693
|$1,993
|$1,247
|$451
|$9,732
|Depreciation
|$11,511
|$6,936
|$5,665
|$6,350
|$5,548
|$36,010
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,876
|$13,452
|$11,773
|$14,855
|$13,290
|$74,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$6,591
|Maintenance
|$452
|$674
|$870
|$2,785
|$2,074
|$6,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,601
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,768
|Financing
|$3,415
|$2,747
|$2,033
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,927
|Depreciation
|$11,741
|$7,075
|$5,778
|$6,477
|$5,659
|$36,730
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,294
|$13,721
|$12,008
|$15,152
|$13,556
|$75,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,651
|$1,708
|$1,769
|$1,830
|$1,895
|$8,853
|Maintenance
|$607
|$906
|$1,169
|$3,740
|$2,785
|$9,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,593
|$2,448
|$4,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,494
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,718
|Financing
|$4,587
|$3,689
|$2,730
|$1,708
|$618
|$13,333
|Depreciation
|$15,770
|$9,502
|$7,761
|$8,700
|$7,601
|$49,334
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,600
|$18,429
|$16,129
|$20,351
|$18,207
|$101,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Convertible Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,699
|$1,758
|$1,820
|$1,884
|$1,950
|$9,111
|Maintenance
|$625
|$932
|$1,203
|$3,849
|$2,867
|$9,475
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,640
|$2,520
|$4,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,596
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,827
|Financing
|$4,721
|$3,797
|$2,810
|$1,758
|$636
|$13,722
|Depreciation
|$16,231
|$9,780
|$7,988
|$8,954
|$7,823
|$50,774
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,435
|$18,967
|$16,600
|$20,946
|$18,739
|$104,687
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Coupe Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,663
|$1,721
|$1,782
|$1,844
|$1,909
|$8,918
|Maintenance
|$611
|$912
|$1,177
|$3,767
|$2,806
|$9,274
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,605
|$2,466
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,519
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,745
|Financing
|$4,620
|$3,716
|$2,750
|$1,721
|$622
|$13,430
|Depreciation
|$15,885
|$9,572
|$7,818
|$8,763
|$7,656
|$49,694
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,809
|$18,564
|$16,247
|$20,500
|$18,340
|$102,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$1,343
|$1,389
|$1,438
|$6,720
|Maintenance
|$461
|$687
|$887
|$2,839
|$2,114
|$6,989
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,210
|$1,858
|$3,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,652
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,823
|Financing
|$3,482
|$2,801
|$2,073
|$1,297
|$469
|$10,121
|Depreciation
|$11,971
|$7,213
|$5,892
|$6,604
|$5,770
|$37,450
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,711
|$13,990
|$12,244
|$15,449
|$13,822
|$77,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,747
|$1,808
|$1,872
|$1,937
|$2,005
|$9,370
|Maintenance
|$642
|$958
|$1,237
|$3,959
|$2,948
|$9,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,686
|$2,591
|$4,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,698
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,935
|Financing
|$4,855
|$3,905
|$2,890
|$1,808
|$654
|$14,111
|Depreciation
|$16,691
|$10,057
|$8,214
|$9,208
|$8,045
|$52,215
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,270
|$19,505
|$17,071
|$21,540
|$19,271
|$107,657
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 S5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
