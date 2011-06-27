2019 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Hatchback
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,345*
Total Cash Price
$76,535
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,041*
Total Cash Price
$77,094
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,595*
Total Cash Price
$55,865
S5 Convertible
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,987*
Total Cash Price
$56,982
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,595*
Total Cash Price
$55,865
S5 Coupe
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,129*
Total Cash Price
$78,770
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,379*
Total Cash Price
$58,100
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,913*
Total Cash Price
$81,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Hatchback 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,629
|$1,686
|$1,745
|$1,806
|$1,869
|$8,735
|Maintenance
|$607
|$906
|$1,169
|$3,729
|$2,785
|$9,195
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,593
|$2,448
|$4,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,117
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,341
|Financing
|$4,115
|$3,311
|$2,450
|$1,533
|$555
|$11,964
|Depreciation
|$12,919
|$9,190
|$7,506
|$8,415
|$7,354
|$45,384
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,776
|$17,610
|$15,460
|$19,742
|$17,757
|$95,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Hatchback 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,641
|$1,699
|$1,758
|$1,819
|$1,882
|$8,799
|Maintenance
|$611
|$912
|$1,177
|$3,756
|$2,806
|$9,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,605
|$2,466
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,139
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,366
|Financing
|$4,146
|$3,335
|$2,467
|$1,544
|$559
|$12,052
|Depreciation
|$13,013
|$9,257
|$7,561
|$8,476
|$7,408
|$45,715
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,957
|$17,739
|$15,573
|$19,886
|$17,886
|$96,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Hatchback 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$6,376
|Maintenance
|$443
|$661
|$853
|$2,722
|$2,033
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,439
|Financing
|$3,004
|$2,417
|$1,788
|$1,119
|$405
|$8,733
|Depreciation
|$9,430
|$6,708
|$5,479
|$6,142
|$5,368
|$33,127
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,085
|$12,854
|$11,285
|$14,410
|$12,961
|$69,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Convertible 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,256
|$1,299
|$1,344
|$1,391
|$6,504
|Maintenance
|$452
|$674
|$870
|$2,776
|$2,074
|$6,846
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,321
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,488
|Financing
|$3,064
|$2,465
|$1,824
|$1,141
|$413
|$8,908
|Depreciation
|$9,619
|$6,842
|$5,589
|$6,265
|$5,475
|$33,790
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,447
|$13,111
|$11,511
|$14,698
|$13,220
|$70,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Convertible 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$6,376
|Maintenance
|$443
|$661
|$853
|$2,722
|$2,033
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,439
|Financing
|$3,004
|$2,417
|$1,788
|$1,119
|$405
|$8,733
|Depreciation
|$9,430
|$6,708
|$5,479
|$6,142
|$5,368
|$33,127
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,085
|$12,854
|$11,285
|$14,410
|$12,961
|$69,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Coupe 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,676
|$1,736
|$1,796
|$1,858
|$1,923
|$8,990
|Maintenance
|$625
|$932
|$1,203
|$3,838
|$2,867
|$9,464
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,640
|$2,520
|$4,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,208
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,439
|Financing
|$4,236
|$3,408
|$2,521
|$1,578
|$571
|$12,314
|Depreciation
|$13,296
|$9,458
|$7,725
|$8,660
|$7,569
|$46,709
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,500
|$18,124
|$15,912
|$20,318
|$18,275
|$98,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Coupe 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,325
|$1,371
|$1,419
|$6,631
|Maintenance
|$461
|$687
|$887
|$2,831
|$2,114
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,210
|$1,858
|$3,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,366
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,537
|Financing
|$3,124
|$2,514
|$1,860
|$1,164
|$421
|$9,082
|Depreciation
|$9,807
|$6,976
|$5,698
|$6,388
|$5,583
|$34,452
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,808
|$13,368
|$11,736
|$14,986
|$13,479
|$72,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 S5 Coupe 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,724
|$1,785
|$1,847
|$1,911
|$1,978
|$9,245
|Maintenance
|$642
|$958
|$1,237
|$3,947
|$2,948
|$9,732
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,686
|$2,591
|$4,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,299
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,537
|Financing
|$4,356
|$3,505
|$2,593
|$1,623
|$587
|$12,663
|Depreciation
|$13,674
|$9,727
|$7,945
|$8,906
|$7,784
|$48,034
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,223
|$18,638
|$16,363
|$20,895
|$18,793
|$100,913
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 S5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
