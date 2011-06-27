Used 2018 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Hatchback
Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,467*
Total Cash Price
$50,644
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,864*
Total Cash Price
$69,889
S5 Convertible
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,948*
Total Cash Price
$71,408
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,246*
Total Cash Price
$52,670
S5 Coupe
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,856*
Total Cash Price
$51,657
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,170*
Total Cash Price
$69,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Hatchback Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$6,381
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$878
|$2,067
|$1,995
|$1,591
|$7,586
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,105
|$1,700
|$1,832
|$1,972
|$6,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,679
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,843
|Financing
|$2,724
|$2,190
|$1,621
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,917
|Depreciation
|$10,802
|$5,377
|$4,733
|$4,196
|$3,765
|$28,873
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,206
|$12,625
|$13,287
|$12,297
|$11,052
|$69,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Hatchback Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$1,867
|$8,806
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$1,212
|$2,852
|$2,753
|$2,196
|$10,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,525
|$2,346
|$2,528
|$2,721
|$9,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,697
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,923
|Financing
|$3,759
|$3,022
|$2,237
|$1,401
|$506
|$10,925
|Depreciation
|$14,907
|$7,420
|$6,532
|$5,790
|$5,196
|$39,845
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,884
|$17,423
|$18,336
|$16,970
|$15,252
|$95,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$1,851
|$1,908
|$8,997
|Maintenance
|$1,488
|$1,238
|$2,914
|$2,813
|$2,243
|$10,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,397
|$2,583
|$2,781
|$9,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,777
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,009
|Financing
|$3,841
|$3,088
|$2,286
|$1,431
|$517
|$11,163
|Depreciation
|$15,231
|$7,582
|$6,674
|$5,916
|$5,309
|$40,711
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,490
|$17,801
|$18,735
|$17,339
|$15,583
|$97,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|Maintenance
|$1,097
|$913
|$2,150
|$2,075
|$1,655
|$7,889
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,149
|$1,768
|$1,905
|$2,051
|$6,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,786
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,957
|Financing
|$2,833
|$2,278
|$1,686
|$1,056
|$382
|$8,234
|Depreciation
|$11,234
|$5,592
|$4,922
|$4,364
|$3,916
|$30,028
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,014
|$13,130
|$13,818
|$12,789
|$11,494
|$72,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,339
|$1,380
|$6,509
|Maintenance
|$1,076
|$896
|$2,108
|$2,035
|$1,623
|$7,738
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,127
|$1,734
|$1,869
|$2,011
|$6,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,733
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,900
|Financing
|$2,778
|$2,234
|$1,653
|$1,035
|$374
|$8,075
|Depreciation
|$11,018
|$5,485
|$4,828
|$4,280
|$3,840
|$29,450
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,610
|$12,878
|$13,553
|$12,543
|$11,273
|$70,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,647
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,799
|$1,854
|$8,742
|Maintenance
|$1,445
|$1,203
|$2,832
|$2,733
|$2,180
|$10,393
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,514
|$2,329
|$2,510
|$2,702
|$9,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,670
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,895
|Financing
|$3,732
|$3,000
|$2,221
|$1,391
|$503
|$10,846
|Depreciation
|$14,799
|$7,366
|$6,484
|$5,749
|$5,158
|$39,556
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,682
|$17,296
|$18,203
|$16,847
|$15,141
|$95,170
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
