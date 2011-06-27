Used 2017 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S5 Convertible
quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$67,615*
Total Cash Price
$41,448
S5 Coupe
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$68,967*
Total Cash Price
$42,277
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$92,633*
Total Cash Price
$56,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S5 Convertible quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,397
|Maintenance
|$865
|$2,114
|$1,957
|$1,333
|$3,106
|$9,375
|Repairs
|$1,086
|$1,657
|$1,787
|$1,925
|$2,071
|$8,526
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,206
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,390
|Financing
|$2,229
|$1,793
|$1,327
|$830
|$300
|$6,479
|Depreciation
|$9,147
|$4,382
|$3,857
|$3,418
|$3,068
|$23,872
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,730
|$13,285
|$12,365
|$11,046
|$12,189
|$67,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S5 Coupe quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$6,525
|Maintenance
|$882
|$2,156
|$1,996
|$1,360
|$3,168
|$9,563
|Repairs
|$1,108
|$1,690
|$1,823
|$1,964
|$2,112
|$8,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,250
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,829
|$1,354
|$847
|$306
|$6,609
|Depreciation
|$9,330
|$4,470
|$3,934
|$3,486
|$3,129
|$24,349
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,105
|$13,551
|$12,612
|$11,267
|$12,433
|$68,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 S5 Coupe quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$1,858
|$8,764
|Maintenance
|$1,185
|$2,896
|$2,681
|$1,826
|$4,255
|$12,844
|Repairs
|$1,488
|$2,270
|$2,448
|$2,637
|$2,837
|$11,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,022
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,274
|Financing
|$3,054
|$2,456
|$1,818
|$1,137
|$411
|$8,876
|Depreciation
|$12,531
|$6,003
|$5,284
|$4,683
|$4,203
|$32,705
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,660
|$18,200
|$16,940
|$15,133
|$16,699
|$92,633
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
