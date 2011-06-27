  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi S5 Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 S5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Prestigeyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room46.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
19" Audi Sport 7-Double-Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
19" Audi Sport Titanium 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheelsyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Alu-Optic Package w/out Supercharged Badgesyes
19" Audi Sport 10-Y-Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Alu-Optic Package w/Supercharged Badgesyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Magma Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown Milano, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
