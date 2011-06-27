Used 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
See S5 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|273.7/418.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|333 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Audi Cargo Box
|yes
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|yes
|Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interface
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Grocery Hooks
|yes
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|yes
|Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery and Door Armrests
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|19" Audi Sport 7-Double-Spoke Design Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Supercharged Badges
|yes
|245/40R18 All-Season Tires
|yes
|Black Optic Plus Package
|yes
|quattro Decal - Brilliant Black
|yes
|Delete Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Load Edge Protection Film
|yes
|quattro Decal - Ice Silver
|yes
|Black Optic Package
|yes
|Alu-Optic Package w/out Supercharged Badges
|yes
|19" Audi Sport 10-Y-Spoke Design Wheels
|yes
|Alu-Optic Package w/Supercharged Badges
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Length
|182.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3858 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|96.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/40R18 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the S5
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,100
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic