Used 2016 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Convertible
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,922*
Total Cash Price
$44,477
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,000*
Total Cash Price
$33,519
S5 Coupe
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,538*
Total Cash Price
$32,230
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$62,769*
Total Cash Price
$32,875
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,307*
Total Cash Price
$44,155
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$86,769*
Total Cash Price
$45,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,644
|$1,693
|$1,744
|$1,795
|$1,849
|$8,726
|Maintenance
|$2,895
|$2,647
|$1,813
|$1,500
|$3,719
|$12,575
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,404
|$2,590
|$2,789
|$3,000
|$13,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,385
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,639
|Financing
|$2,392
|$1,924
|$1,424
|$891
|$322
|$6,952
|Depreciation
|$10,233
|$4,813
|$4,235
|$3,755
|$3,369
|$26,405
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,545
|$16,376
|$14,787
|$13,799
|$15,416
|$84,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,315
|$1,353
|$1,394
|$6,576
|Maintenance
|$2,182
|$1,995
|$1,367
|$1,130
|$2,803
|$9,476
|Repairs
|$1,694
|$1,812
|$1,952
|$2,102
|$2,261
|$9,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,988
|Financing
|$1,802
|$1,450
|$1,073
|$672
|$242
|$5,240
|Depreciation
|$7,712
|$3,628
|$3,192
|$2,830
|$2,539
|$19,899
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,497
|$12,342
|$11,144
|$10,399
|$11,618
|$64,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$6,323
|Maintenance
|$2,098
|$1,918
|$1,314
|$1,087
|$2,695
|$9,112
|Repairs
|$1,629
|$1,742
|$1,877
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$9,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,728
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,912
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,394
|$1,032
|$646
|$233
|$5,038
|Depreciation
|$7,415
|$3,488
|$3,069
|$2,721
|$2,441
|$19,134
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,786
|$11,867
|$10,715
|$9,999
|$11,171
|$61,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,449
|Maintenance
|$2,140
|$1,956
|$1,340
|$1,109
|$2,749
|$9,294
|Repairs
|$1,662
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,763
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,950
|Financing
|$1,768
|$1,422
|$1,053
|$659
|$238
|$5,139
|Depreciation
|$7,563
|$3,558
|$3,130
|$2,775
|$2,490
|$19,517
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,142
|$12,104
|$10,929
|$10,199
|$11,394
|$62,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,632
|$1,681
|$1,732
|$1,782
|$1,836
|$8,663
|Maintenance
|$2,874
|$2,628
|$1,800
|$1,489
|$3,692
|$12,483
|Repairs
|$2,232
|$2,387
|$2,571
|$2,769
|$2,978
|$12,937
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,367
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,619
|Financing
|$2,374
|$1,910
|$1,414
|$885
|$319
|$6,902
|Depreciation
|$10,159
|$4,779
|$4,205
|$3,728
|$3,344
|$26,214
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,367
|$16,258
|$14,680
|$13,699
|$15,304
|$84,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$1,834
|$1,889
|$8,915
|Maintenance
|$2,958
|$2,704
|$1,853
|$1,533
|$3,800
|$12,848
|Repairs
|$2,297
|$2,456
|$2,647
|$2,850
|$3,065
|$13,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,436
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,696
|Financing
|$2,444
|$1,966
|$1,455
|$911
|$329
|$7,104
|Depreciation
|$10,455
|$4,918
|$4,327
|$3,837
|$3,442
|$26,979
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,078
|$16,732
|$15,108
|$14,099
|$15,751
|$86,769
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 S5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Audi S5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019