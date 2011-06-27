Used 2015 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Convertible
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,760*
Total Cash Price
$38,151
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,109*
Total Cash Price
$28,752
S5 Coupe
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,953*
Total Cash Price
$28,199
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$79,182*
Total Cash Price
$37,875
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$81,494*
Total Cash Price
$38,981
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,797*
Total Cash Price
$27,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$8,571
|Maintenance
|$2,612
|$1,787
|$1,468
|$2,985
|$2,680
|$11,533
|Repairs
|$2,363
|$2,525
|$2,720
|$2,927
|$3,149
|$13,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,309
|Financing
|$2,052
|$1,649
|$1,223
|$763
|$277
|$5,964
|Depreciation
|$9,205
|$4,136
|$3,640
|$3,226
|$2,897
|$23,104
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,650
|$14,656
|$13,743
|$14,733
|$13,978
|$79,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,370
|$6,459
|Maintenance
|$1,969
|$1,347
|$1,107
|$2,250
|$2,020
|$8,691
|Repairs
|$1,780
|$1,903
|$2,050
|$2,206
|$2,373
|$10,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,549
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,546
|$1,243
|$921
|$575
|$209
|$4,495
|Depreciation
|$6,937
|$3,117
|$2,744
|$2,432
|$2,183
|$17,412
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,070
|$11,045
|$10,357
|$11,103
|$10,534
|$60,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$1,931
|$1,321
|$1,085
|$2,206
|$1,981
|$8,524
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,706
|Financing
|$1,517
|$1,219
|$904
|$564
|$205
|$4,408
|Depreciation
|$6,803
|$3,057
|$2,691
|$2,385
|$2,141
|$17,077
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,741
|$10,832
|$10,158
|$10,890
|$10,332
|$58,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$8,509
|Maintenance
|$2,593
|$1,774
|$1,458
|$2,963
|$2,661
|$11,449
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,040
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,292
|Financing
|$2,037
|$1,637
|$1,214
|$758
|$275
|$5,921
|Depreciation
|$9,138
|$4,106
|$3,614
|$3,203
|$2,876
|$22,937
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,486
|$14,549
|$13,644
|$14,626
|$13,877
|$79,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$1,802
|$1,857
|$8,758
|Maintenance
|$2,669
|$1,826
|$1,500
|$3,050
|$2,738
|$11,783
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,099
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,359
|Financing
|$2,097
|$1,685
|$1,249
|$780
|$283
|$6,094
|Depreciation
|$9,405
|$4,226
|$3,720
|$3,297
|$2,960
|$23,606
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,142
|$14,974
|$14,042
|$15,053
|$14,282
|$81,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$6,211
|Maintenance
|$1,893
|$1,295
|$1,064
|$2,163
|$1,942
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,487
|$1,195
|$886
|$553
|$201
|$4,322
|Depreciation
|$6,670
|$2,997
|$2,638
|$2,338
|$2,099
|$16,742
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,413
|$10,620
|$9,959
|$10,676
|$10,129
|$57,797
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
