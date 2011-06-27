Used 2014 Audi S5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S5 Convertible
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$55,683*
Total Cash Price
$25,473
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$74,790*
Total Cash Price
$34,214
S5 Coupe
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,591*
Total Cash Price
$24,974
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$76,973*
Total Cash Price
$35,213
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$75,336*
Total Cash Price
$34,464
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,775*
Total Cash Price
$25,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,189
|Maintenance
|$1,309
|$1,063
|$2,199
|$696
|$2,587
|$7,853
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,102
|$816
|$510
|$185
|$3,982
|Depreciation
|$5,665
|$2,835
|$2,495
|$2,211
|$1,985
|$15,191
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,666
|$10,206
|$10,960
|$9,122
|$10,729
|$55,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,566
|$1,612
|$1,662
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$8,313
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$1,428
|$2,954
|$934
|$3,474
|$10,548
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,480
|$1,096
|$685
|$248
|$5,348
|Depreciation
|$7,609
|$3,807
|$3,351
|$2,970
|$2,666
|$20,403
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,698
|$13,708
|$14,721
|$12,252
|$14,411
|$74,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,068
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$1,042
|$2,156
|$682
|$2,536
|$7,699
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$800
|$500
|$181
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,554
|$2,779
|$2,446
|$2,168
|$1,946
|$14,893
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,378
|$10,006
|$10,745
|$8,943
|$10,519
|$54,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,813
|$8,556
|Maintenance
|$1,809
|$1,469
|$3,040
|$962
|$3,576
|$10,856
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,905
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,164
|Financing
|$1,894
|$1,523
|$1,128
|$705
|$255
|$5,505
|Depreciation
|$7,831
|$3,918
|$3,449
|$3,057
|$2,744
|$20,999
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,273
|$14,108
|$15,150
|$12,610
|$14,832
|$76,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,775
|$8,374
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$1,438
|$2,975
|$941
|$3,500
|$10,625
|Repairs
|$2,363
|$2,525
|$2,720
|$2,927
|$3,149
|$13,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,118
|Financing
|$1,853
|$1,490
|$1,104
|$690
|$250
|$5,388
|Depreciation
|$7,665
|$3,835
|$3,375
|$2,992
|$2,685
|$20,552
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,842
|$13,808
|$14,828
|$12,341
|$14,516
|$75,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 S5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$6,311
|Maintenance
|$1,334
|$1,084
|$2,242
|$709
|$2,637
|$8,007
|Repairs
|$1,780
|$1,903
|$2,050
|$2,206
|$2,373
|$10,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,405
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$5,776
|$2,890
|$2,544
|$2,255
|$2,024
|$15,489
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,953
|$10,406
|$11,175
|$9,301
|$10,940
|$56,775
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 S5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi S5 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Audi S5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019