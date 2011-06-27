  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S5
  4. Used 2011 Audi S5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2011 S5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,850
See S5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.6/398.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,850
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Audi Drive Select Packageyes
19" Titanium Sport Packageyes
Navigation Package w/Camerayes
Sports Rear Differential Packageyes
Prestigeyes
19" Five-Tri-Spoke Wheel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,850
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,850
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Alcantara Seat Insertsyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Gray Birch Wood Decorative Inlaysyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Active Braking Guardyes
Power Rear Window Shadeyes
Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlaysyes
Stainless Steel Texture Decorative Inlaysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,850
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,850
19" Chrome-Clad Ten-Spoke Wheelsyes
Alu-Optic Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Front track62.5 in.
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Tuscan Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Silver, premium leather/alcantara
  • Magma Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pearl Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/35R19 96Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,850
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S5 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles