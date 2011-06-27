  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi S5 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/371.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,800
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,800
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.1 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight4067 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Tuscan Brown, premium leather
  • Magma Red, premium leather
  • Black/Pearl Silver, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pearl Silver, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
255/35R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
