2021 Audi S4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Premium Plus quattroPremium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $750 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 02/01/2021
- $500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 02/01/2021
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 02/01/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 02/01/2021
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(0 available)
