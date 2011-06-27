  1. Home
2021 Audi S4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Audi S4

Premium Plus quattro

Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    02/01/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    02/01/2021

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

