2020 Audi S4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S4 Sedan
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,809*
Total Cash Price
$58,902
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,763*
Total Cash Price
$79,113
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,440*
Total Cash Price
$57,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 S4 Sedan Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,330
|$1,376
|$1,425
|$6,658
|Maintenance
|$496
|$666
|$911
|$2,628
|$2,287
|$6,987
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,479
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,646
|Financing
|$3,168
|$2,547
|$1,886
|$1,180
|$426
|$9,208
|Depreciation
|$12,564
|$5,347
|$4,368
|$4,896
|$4,276
|$31,451
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,804
|$11,798
|$10,505
|$13,335
|$12,366
|$69,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,667
|$1,726
|$1,786
|$1,848
|$1,914
|$8,942
|Maintenance
|$666
|$895
|$1,223
|$3,529
|$3,072
|$9,385
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,593
|$2,448
|$4,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,329
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,554
|Financing
|$4,255
|$3,421
|$2,533
|$1,585
|$573
|$12,367
|Depreciation
|$16,876
|$7,182
|$5,866
|$6,576
|$5,743
|$42,243
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,285
|$15,847
|$14,110
|$17,911
|$16,610
|$93,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,349
|$1,397
|$6,527
|Maintenance
|$486
|$653
|$893
|$2,576
|$2,242
|$6,850
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,430
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,594
|Financing
|$3,106
|$2,497
|$1,849
|$1,157
|$418
|$9,027
|Depreciation
|$12,318
|$5,242
|$4,282
|$4,800
|$4,192
|$30,834
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,376
|$11,567
|$10,299
|$13,074
|$12,124
|$68,440
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 S4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi S4 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX