  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2016 Audi S4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,200
See S4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/450.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Alu-Optic Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
High Gloss Black Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery and Door Armrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,200
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
245/40R18 All-Season Tiresyes
19" Audi Sport 5-Segment Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Exterior Colors
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Silver, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S4 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles