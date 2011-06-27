Used 2016 Audi S4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S4 Sedan
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,343*
Total Cash Price
$32,784
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,530*
Total Cash Price
$33,440
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$81,300*
Total Cash Price
$44,914
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$83,674*
Total Cash Price
$46,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$6,492
|Maintenance
|$1,864
|$1,634
|$776
|$757
|$2,456
|$7,487
|Repairs
|$1,629
|$1,742
|$1,877
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$9,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,752
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,916
|Financing
|$1,763
|$1,418
|$1,050
|$656
|$238
|$5,125
|Depreciation
|$7,106
|$3,333
|$2,932
|$2,600
|$2,333
|$18,304
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,329
|$11,480
|$10,086
|$9,588
|$10,860
|$59,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$6,622
|Maintenance
|$1,901
|$1,667
|$792
|$772
|$2,505
|$7,637
|Repairs
|$1,662
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,787
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,954
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,446
|$1,071
|$669
|$243
|$5,228
|Depreciation
|$7,248
|$3,400
|$2,991
|$2,652
|$2,380
|$18,670
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,676
|$11,710
|$10,288
|$9,780
|$11,077
|$60,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$8,894
|Maintenance
|$2,554
|$2,239
|$1,063
|$1,037
|$3,365
|$10,257
|Repairs
|$2,232
|$2,387
|$2,571
|$2,769
|$2,978
|$12,937
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,625
|Financing
|$2,415
|$1,943
|$1,439
|$899
|$326
|$7,021
|Depreciation
|$9,735
|$4,566
|$4,017
|$3,562
|$3,196
|$25,076
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,741
|$15,728
|$13,818
|$13,136
|$14,878
|$81,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$9,154
|Maintenance
|$2,628
|$2,304
|$1,094
|$1,067
|$3,463
|$10,557
|Repairs
|$2,297
|$2,456
|$2,647
|$2,850
|$3,065
|$13,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,470
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,702
|Financing
|$2,486
|$1,999
|$1,481
|$925
|$336
|$7,226
|Depreciation
|$10,019
|$4,700
|$4,134
|$3,666
|$3,290
|$25,809
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,434
|$16,187
|$14,221
|$13,519
|$15,313
|$83,674
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi S4 in Virginia is:not available
