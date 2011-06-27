Estimated values
2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,922
|$14,578
|$16,951
|Clean
|$9,994
|$13,341
|$15,505
|Average
|$8,138
|$10,867
|$12,613
|Rough
|$6,282
|$8,394
|$9,721
Estimated values
2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,895
|$13,208
|$15,358
|Clean
|$9,054
|$12,088
|$14,048
|Average
|$7,373
|$9,846
|$11,428
|Rough
|$5,691
|$7,605
|$8,808