Used 2006 Audi S4 Avant quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2006 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)226.2/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,400
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Front track59.9 in.
Length180.6 in.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Arctic White
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Imola Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver, leather/suede
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,400
235/40R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
