Used 2005 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best car for a smart man
I've owned my S4 for over 30k miles now, so I think I can properly review it as a used car. It's a blast to drive if you drive it like it wants to be driven. You honestly have to take care to drive it slowly. I commute 3 hours round trip to DC everyday and while I hate my commute, if I just stomp on the gas in 3rd gear at 3k revs, it makes you smile like a teenager watching American Pie during a certain scene. Gun it in first and you almost feel uncomfortable. It throws you back and takes some getting used to. I typically drive conservatively, but if you downshift in this car and hear the growl, it just makes you smile. I give my car to my wife when I'm out of town, and it scares her.
Is there a perfect car?This is may be it
Thanks to most of the reviewers here, I made the decision to purchase a used S4 (along with Audi's pure protection additional warranty). I have to say it is the most amazing car I've ever owned--even over my 67 Mustang fastback. As another reviewer said "it does everything right". A pleasure to drive, doesn't look fast but runs like a refined rocket, handles like a track car and is great in snowy terrain of the north west. Highway MPG is doable, and for those that lament about city MPG, realize it's 340HP w/over 300lb ft torque...in the same engine compartment as the A4 (which I've owned 1.8t) and also liked. This is like a supermodel love affair in comparison. Gracious, powerful, refined
If I could marry this car, I would!
I bought this car when I was home on R&R leave from Afghanistan back in February. I had been researching the A4 for about 7 months and had every intention of buying that once I got to the dealership. As the Carmax dealer was walking me to the A4's I saw my knight in shining armor out of the corner of my eye. The girl opened the driver's side door and I was sold. I didn't even test drive the thing, and it was a manual so I had to teach myself, but trust me it was WELL worth it. I took a look at the A4's once I was done drooling over my soon-to-be new car and there was absolutely no comparison; the A4 looked like a grandma car compared to what I was about to roll home in!
Updated review of my 2005 S4
I previously wrote a review on my car at about 70k miles and she was still an awesome car (I bought her used in 2007 with 28k miles). I say still because at about 84k miles my timing tensioners started to fail and my timing chain had the infamous rattle at start up. At first, not a big deal, but the check engine light came on and the rattle became worse and worse. I knew the repairs would cost thousands, so I had to get rid of her. It was bitter sweet because I got a new S4, but I miss the V8. The suspension isn't meant for bad roads, so beware of suspension work if you live in a city of anywhere the roads aren't great. That was several thousand $$$ too.
Don't buy, unless you have money to burn
This car is so much fun to drive, I love it! However, now that my car, bought new, has 75k miles on it, I would be happy to get rid of it and never buy Audi again. Since I first bought it there have been problems, but when you add them all up, they are outrageous! The original top failed during a rainstorm ,causing the car to flood. Spent $9k replacing the control panel and rewiring the car. The new top hasn't worked for a year, Audi USA is involved now but still no satisfactory resolution. The starter broke, the car fan wouldn't shut off, draining the battery until I needed a tow to get repaired, so many other!
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2005 Audi S4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner