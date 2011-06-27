Used 2002 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
So much that is so right, yet!

Ross1113, 06/22/2002
Overpriced but delightful companion.

fully pleased with my S4

ross1113, 03/07/2003
Added a transmission chip for my tiptronic and an engine chip both from the very trustworthy folks at Stratmosphere. Result? The car was as transformed from a stock S4 as it is from a stock 1.8 A4.

An over-rated Audi

Bob Haworth, 04/01/2002
Audi should never even offer an automatic transmission in a car like this...even the Tiptronic. Aside from being "clunky," after 8,000 miles mine has been in the shop going on 3 weeks because it will no longer shift gears! The right rear brake make an ear shattering squeal and they can't seem to fix that either. The brakes are awful on the smallest amount of ice or snow. There is an unacceptable number of squeaks, rattles and buzzes inside. And, even though a small point, two of the cup holders are underneath the armrest...very handy! I guess Germans don't drink and drive. For the price, extreme disappointment is all I can say about this vehicle.

