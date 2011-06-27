  1. Home
Used 2001 Audi S4 Avant quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
wipers headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hibiscus Red PL Effect
  • Casablanca White
  • Cactus Green
  • Brilliant Black
  • Santorian Blue
  • Nogaro Blue
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Imola Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Silver
  • Onyx/Silver
  • Onyx/Blue
  • Onyx
Tires & Wheels
225/45R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
