2022 Audi S3 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/464.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower306 hp @ 5,450 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity860 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,500
Black Optic Package +$1,950
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
USB Cables +$110
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$350
18" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Carbon Fiber Spoiler +$995
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge +$185
Carbon Fiber Spoiler and Mirror Caps +$1,595
18" Wheel Package +$800
Audi "S" Beam +$275
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,538 lbs.
Gross weight4,508 lbs.
Height55.7 in.
Length177.3 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.5 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Yellow Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Steel Gray/Anthracite Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/40R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
