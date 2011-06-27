2019 Audi S3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S3 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,202*
Total Cash Price
$50,226
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,002*
Total Cash Price
$49,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,138
|$1,179
|$5,508
|Maintenance
|$72
|$1,039
|$1,440
|$2,571
|$1,345
|$6,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,051
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,219
|Financing
|$2,701
|$2,173
|$1,608
|$1,007
|$363
|$7,851
|Depreciation
|$13,786
|$3,931
|$3,210
|$3,600
|$3,145
|$27,672
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,346
|$10,006
|$9,212
|$11,177
|$9,462
|$61,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$1,156
|$5,400
|Maintenance
|$71
|$1,019
|$1,412
|$2,521
|$1,319
|$6,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,175
|Financing
|$2,648
|$2,130
|$1,576
|$987
|$356
|$7,697
|Depreciation
|$13,516
|$3,854
|$3,147
|$3,529
|$3,083
|$27,129
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,927
|$9,810
|$9,031
|$10,958
|$9,276
|$60,002
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 S3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi S3 in Virginia is:not available
