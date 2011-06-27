Used 2018 Audi S3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S3 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,181*
Total Cash Price
$37,988
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,305*
Total Cash Price
$38,748
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$76,968*
Total Cash Price
$52,044
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,215*
Total Cash Price
$53,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$1,714
|$376
|$2,482
|$2,381
|$1,271
|$8,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$889
|$1,368
|$1,475
|$1,587
|$5,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,022
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$275
|$5,938
|Depreciation
|$7,898
|$3,685
|$3,243
|$2,875
|$2,581
|$20,282
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,358
|$9,395
|$11,194
|$10,462
|$8,772
|$56,181
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,452
|Maintenance
|$1,748
|$384
|$2,532
|$2,429
|$1,296
|$8,388
|Repairs
|$0
|$907
|$1,395
|$1,505
|$1,619
|$5,425
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,062
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,230
|Financing
|$2,084
|$1,676
|$1,240
|$776
|$281
|$6,057
|Depreciation
|$8,056
|$3,759
|$3,308
|$2,933
|$2,633
|$20,688
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,685
|$9,583
|$11,418
|$10,671
|$8,947
|$57,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$2,348
|$515
|$3,400
|$3,262
|$1,741
|$11,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,218
|$1,874
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$7,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,770
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,995
|Financing
|$2,799
|$2,251
|$1,666
|$1,043
|$377
|$8,135
|Depreciation
|$10,820
|$5,048
|$4,443
|$3,939
|$3,536
|$27,786
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,410
|$12,871
|$15,336
|$14,333
|$12,018
|$76,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 S3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$7,536
|Maintenance
|$2,417
|$530
|$3,500
|$3,357
|$1,792
|$11,596
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,253
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,238
|$7,500
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,851
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,082
|Financing
|$2,881
|$2,317
|$1,715
|$1,073
|$388
|$8,373
|Depreciation
|$11,136
|$5,196
|$4,573
|$4,054
|$3,639
|$28,598
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,065
|$13,247
|$15,784
|$14,751
|$12,369
|$79,215
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 S3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi S3 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Audi S3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019